Thane: Man held while moving suspiciously near Air Force station

The Thane police in Maharashtra have arrested a man hailing from Jammu & Kashmir after he was found moving in a suspicious manner near the Air Force Station in the city



Representational Pic

Shoukath Ahmed Kasam Katanan Sayyed (35) was spotted moving near the boundary wall of the Air Force station in Kolshet here, a restricted area, yesterday morning. Sayyed, who hails from Srinagar, was booked under section 447 (criminal trespass) of the IPC, said police spokesperson Sukhada Narkar.

However, his appearance was bedraggled, and he seemed to be mentally unsound, a source in the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) said.

ATS officials were also questioning him, the source said.

