Thane may get 'Chhota Metro' with 26 stations

The Light Metro will be linked to Thane station (above) and the Central Railway's proposed new station at Kopri apart from Metro points

Thane has come up with the idea of a 'Chhota Metro' to provide feeder service to MMRDA's Green Line 4 that will run between Wadala and Kasarvadavali in the neighbouring city. The Line 4 is a 32.32 km-long elevated corridor with 32 stations.

A proposal for a Light Metro Transit or Light Rapid Transit (LRT) ring route was listed for discussion at Thane civic body's General Body meeting on Friday. The move on the Light Metro, which costs less than a regular Metro corridor, follows the recommendations of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

"The LRT will be more of a feeder service to the Green Line and the Central Railway trains at the old and the new Thane station and will be in a ring route form. The carrying capacity and speed of LRT is less compared to Metro trains, but that will be sufficient for Thane. The LRT will be partly elevated and partly underground with 26 stations," a senior official said.

The Light Metro project will have 22 stations, linking the existing Thane station, the Central Railway's proposed new Thane station at Kopri, the Metro Line 4 and 5 stations, and will go all the way till Wadavli where a depot has been planned. It will then move back towards Balkum Naka and reach the CIDCO bus stand, completing a loop.

'Chhota' and regular Metros

While the gauge and top speed of the Light Metro will remain the same as the regular Metro (1,435 mm), it will have and smaller rakes.

Carrying capacity

Regular Metro - 15,000 passengers

Light Metro - 12,703 passengers

Car size

Regular Metro - 2.90m width, 22m length

Light Metro - 2.65m width, 18m length

Cost comparison

Regular Metro (rolling stock, tracks, carshed and land) - 13,095 crore

Light Metro (rolling stock, tracks, carshed and land) - Rs 7,165 crore

