Thane Municipal Commissioner: Without my family, I would have died due to depression

Says Thane Municipal Commissioner Sanjeev Jaiswal, who is now working on a project - a centre offering varied therapies and treatments - to help citizens come out of the darkness



Sanjeev Jaiswal, Thane municipal commissioner

"I was in severe depression at one point of time; two-three months of anti-depressants, a terrible and dark time." This is what Thane Municipal Commissioner Sanjeev Jaiswal confessed during the recent budget meeting of his civic body. "I overcame it only because of my family; [had they not been there] I would have died," he told mid-day later. And hence, he wants to extend a helping hand to Thane citizens by setting up a centre offering various mental health programmes for those suffering from clinical depression and other mental illnesses.

The helping hand

Speaking about the project, Jaiswal said, "I wanted to do this for a long time. Finally, the opportunity came when I got connected with team members of Palladium Private, a centre handling one of the best international private health retreat programmes and working on mental health projects for the last 12 years. We are taking their help to set up a proper system here and prepare an anti-depression programme for Thane citizens. I have spoken to noted psychiatrist from Hiranandani hospital Dr Harish Shetty and other doctors, all of whom are keen to make this project successful." Dr Shetty said, "It's a great initiative. Apart from me, several specialists, doctors, teachers and NGOs will be a part of it. Such a thing is the need of the hour, and it will definitely grow, once started, and help people from all walks of life."

Programme details

The programme Jaiswal has in mind will have different sections - a screening process to identify an individual's stage of depression, activities in schools and colleges to educate students and staff about the same and motivate them to report the problem, a list of services where people can go and avail help, and starting helplines to allow people to report such problems.

Several therapies and treatments selected to target a particular mental health condition will also be included. The centre will have a dedicated team to work with the patients, besides psychologists, counsellors, yogis and mindfulness teachers. "We will soon hold meetings to finalise things and start this within the next few months. The project cost is yet to be ascertained. We will do a pilot, start with a centre or two, and depending on the response, expand gradually."

The plan

