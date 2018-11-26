Thane: Neighbour killed after trying to resolve son's argument with his mother

crime

An 18-year-old man was arrested here in Maharashtra for allegedly killing his neighbour who tried resolve an argument between the accused and his mother, police said Monday. The accused, Nadeem Kadar Shaikh, had a tiff with his mother over a domestic issue on Sunday evening at their house in Mumbra township here, Thane police spokesperson Sukhada Narkar said.

On hearing the noise from their house, Naushad Nawab Alsi Shaikh and wife, who resided in the neighbourhood, went there and tried to calm down Nadeem and his mother, she said. However, the accused got angry at Naushad for interfering in his family matters and in a fate of rage, allegedly stabbed him in the chest with a pair of scissors, Narkar said.

He also tried to attack some other neighbours who had gathered at his house, she said. Naushad was rushed to a hospital but he succumbed to his injuries on the way, Narkar said. The accused was arrested late in the night and booked under IPC Sections 302 (murder), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 504 (intentional insult with an intent to provoke breach of peace), she added.

