Thane: Now, TMC gets trolled on Twitter for not filling potholes

mumbai

Last month, Ganesh mandals had submitted a letter requesting TMC to fill potholes

The tweet TMC posted on Friday

Days after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) got massively trolled for asking citizens not to fill potholes, it is the Thane Municipal Corporation's (TMC) turn now. As soon as the TMC tweeted on Friday asking citizens whether they were ready for Ganesh Chaturthi, it got badly trolled for not fulfilling the promise of making Thane's roads pothole-free.

Referring to the preparations for the festival, TMC tweeted on its official handle: "Your most favorite Bappa is arriving, are you prepared enough for his arrival?" Several Thaneites reminded the civic body soon that they had not fulfilled their duties for Bappa's arrival. @WalterNoronha2 tweeted, "Yes we are prepared to see all roads being clogged, traffic everywhere, trash in lakes, etc, etc…"

Also Read: Mumbai: BMC wants to buy its way into Top 3 Swachhta ranking

@vijayanNambiar1 tweeted, "People are ready to welcome Lord Ganesha.... What about TMC? Bappa will not like the bumpy ride through pothole filled roads. Don't

see any action to repair the roads." @vishal_palekar tweeted in Marathi saying that Bappa would arrive happily only if the TMC filled all the potholes.

According to sources, a month ago all the Ganesh mandals in Thane had submitted a letter to TMC requesting them to fill the potholes in the area as most of the idols suffer cracks while being transported on the bumpy roads. The civic body had assured to fill them before Ganeshotsav, but nothing has been done yet.

Deputy commissioner Sandip Malvi told mid-day, "We have been filling potholes and have also asked citizens to tell us about the exact locations where they are facing pothole problems so that the issues can be resolved."

Also Read: Do we need authorities if citizens can do the job?

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates