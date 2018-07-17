Thane Police chief takes offence to being called 'bad cop' by Julio Ribeiro

In a scathing letter, Thane Commissioner Parambir Singh responds to what he says are barbs aimed at him by legendary top cop Julio Ribeiro in his tribute to outgoing Commissioner Padsalgikar

Julio Ribeiro, retd Mumbai CP, in a city daily; (right) Parambir Singh, CP, Thane, in his letter

Thane police chief Parambir Singh has taken offence to being allegedly referred to as a 'bad cop' by retired Mumbai Commissioner of Police (CP) Julio Ribeiro, in an article written by the latter on Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis appointing Subodh Jaiswal as the new CP, where he also lauds outgoing police chief Datta Padsalgikar. Even though Ribeiro didn't take Singh's name in the piece, Singh has demanded an apology for being termed as the supposed 'bad cop' and initiate legal action if he doesn't get it. Ribeiro, meanwhile, has said he stands by what he has written.

In the article published in a city daily, Ribeiro had said, referring to no one in particular, how two aspirants were rumoured to be vying for the job and how the CM 'withstood all pressures from unsuitable contestants'. He then went on to praise Padsalgikar for the work he did as the city police chief.

Tarnished reputation

Singh seems to have taken this as a snide attack on him. In response to the article, the Thane CP wrote a letter to the former Mumbai CP, saying that he was one of the contenders for the post of Mumbai CP and questioned how he can be called a bad cop, when his annual confidential report (ACR) has been very good for the last three years. A copy of the letter has also been sent to the state Director General of Police, additional chief secretary (home) and CM's private secretary. He then went on to demand an apology and threatened to initiate legal action if he didn't get it. Singh wrote, "...by maliciously terming me 'bad cop' and 'unsuitable contestant' you have tarnished my reputation. If I was not the person you seem to insinuate in your article, you ought to clarify who the so-called 'bad cops' are."

He further wrote, "Your article also appears to be an attempt to malign the persons involved in the selection of important public functionaries (such as the Commissioner of Police) as persons even capable of being subject to "pressures". It is unfortunate that such callous statements made by you actually undermine the institution of the police that you were a part of. Do you have personal knowledge of such pressures being brought on the Hon'ble CM or is it based on your own imagination, or so-called rumours?...One wonders, whether you have any sense of loyalty to the very police force that fostered a large part of your career."

Outstanding record

Singh then goes to state his record as Thane CP, "My ACR in my career has been outstanding and for the last three years as Thane CP, my superiors have given ratings of 9.17, 9.72 and 9.58. Crime has reduced by more than 10 per cent and conviction rate has increased from 8 to 45 per cent."

"Under my leadership, the Thane police has been involved in cracking some cases that are of national importance, such as the arrest of Iqbal Kaskar, [Mira Road] call centre case, ephedrine drug case (praised by the US DEA), CDR case, Army recruitment case," he wrote.

Highly improper

Singh later alleges, "It is highly improper for retired officers like yourself to pressurise and interfere in postings and try to help a coterie of officers in their postings and try to damage others."

Further accusing Ribeiro of using his influence, Singh writes, "It is with a great sense of dismay I note that you have spoken about "pressures". With a great sense of regret I submit that it is you, who, in the past, has exercised inappropriate influence in investigations related to the suicide of Indu Anto in Sophia College many years ago, and in several copyright/IPR cases, where many officers, including me, got calls from you directly trying to influence the outcome of investigations. You abused your position as retired Mumbai CP for personal profiteering from industries in which you were an advisor." mid-day contacted Singh to ask about the letter; he confirmed that he'd written it, but refused to speak further.

