Thane: Teacher molests girl in his office who had come to get leaving certificate

Thane: A teacher has been arrested on charge of molesting a girl student in his office on the premises of a private school in Ulhasnagar in Thane district, police said.

The incident occurred yesterday when the girl, 12, was visiting the school to get a leaving certificate, a police official said quoting the complaint.

The teacher, identified as Vijay Dhangar, allegedly called the girl to his office room and touched her inappropriately, he said.

The girl raised and alarm and came out of the room running, following which people present at the school caught Dhangar and handed him over to police.

A case has been registered under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

