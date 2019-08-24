Thane traffic police thrash, arrest man for demanding receipt on paying fine

crime

The complainant contacted the minister when he did not receive a satisfactory reply from Navi Mumbai police (where the offence was registered against him) and Thane police, whose traffic cops assaulted him

His injuries from the beatings. Pics/Rajesh Gupta

The Thane traffic police are under the scanner for the assault and arrest of an engineer after he insisted on a receipt on paying a fine for a violation. Minister of State for Home (urban), Dr Ranjit Patil, has ordered an inquiry into the incident. When the complainant asked for the receipt, the police assaulted him. They also registered an offence against him in Rabale police station and arrested him. The complainant contacted the minister when he did not receive a satisfactory reply from Navi Mumbai police (where the offence was registered against him) and Thane police, whose traffic cops assaulted him.

The incident

On August 2, around 7 pm Shashikant Tiwari, 37, was on his way home from work. He was riding his bike (MH-43-AP-3821) on Thane-Belapur road from wrong way to refuel it at Digha village. Traffic cops asked him to stop. "They demanded my driving licence. After checking it, they told me that I would have to pay Rs 1,700 (Rs 1,200 for riding without a helmet and R500 for riding the wrong way) and Rs 2,200 extra," said Shashikant. "I gave them Rs 2,500, told them that's all I had, and demanded a receipt from them," he added. According to Shashikant, traffic cops told him the e-challan machine wasn't working. He said they refused to accept e-payment. He again demanded a receipt for the Rs 2,500. When cops didn't paid heed, he walked towards an officer, later identified as Sub-Inspector Sanjay Jumle. Shashikant claimed that as he was walking towards PSI Jumle, a constable hit his head from the rear. When he retaliated, three more cops rushed towards him.



Shashikant Tiwari shows his complaint letter to the police

Kicked and punched

They then took Shashikant to a beat chowky nearby. "It was dark there, and they began kicking and punching me. They took my mobile and Rs 10,000. After a while, a police jeep came to the chowky, and they took me to Vitava traffic chowky," he said. At the Vitava traffic chowky, Shashikant said Inspector Manohar Awhad also beat him with a rod and sticks. Shashikant claimed that on the instructions of Inspector Awhad, PSI Jumle took him to the Rabale police chowky and registered an FIR against him under section IPC 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty). His medical test was done at Vashi Municipal Hospital where no injuries were found on his body, the police claimed. Shashikant was arrested and then jailed from August 2 to 12. He was released on a bail bond of Rs 25,000.

Minister demands inquiry

Later Shashikant and his brother Ramakant contacted DCP (Traffic) Amit Kale and Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar regarding the assault. On August 22, they met Patil along with Navi Mumbai DCP (Zone 1) Pankaj Dahane and Thane (Traffic) Assistant Police Commissioner Avinash Palve. The minister asked what Thane traffic cops were doing in the jurisdiction of Navi Mumbai. He also asked why none of the e-challan machines were working, and if so, why didn't the police take him to a police station. The Thane cops have initiated an inquiry. "The facts indicated there was something amiss. I called the concerned cops from Navi Mumbai as well as Thane traffic about the matter. I have instructed them to carry out a detailed investigation and submit a report on action against guilty officers," said Patil. "The Thane traffic cops had come to Rabale police station where they registered an offence against Shashikant Tiwari under IPC section 353. As there are counterclaims about the offence, we are investigating the matter in detail," said DCP Dahane, (Zone 1), Navi Mumbai. DCP Kale did not respond to repeated messages and phone calls.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates