Mumbai: Probe ordered against traffic cops who bypass e-challans

During the sting operation, the towing van person revealed that they tow vehicles but don't register them if the vehicle owner is ready to pay the money demanded on the spot

The traffic cop at the chowky who sought 'co-operation' from Dilip Bhanushali and mid-day's reporter

After mid-day's sting operation that revealed how traffic cops in Thane bypass e-challans to get violators to pay them on the spot, the top brass of the department has ordered action against those involved. The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) has ordered an inquiry by an officer of the rank of Assistant Police Commissioner to find the cops involved in it.

On August 15, mid-day had reported about the malpractice. Dilip Bhanushali, a Mulund resident, had approached mid-day when his bike was towed by Thane Nagar Traffic cops. The towing men had told Bhanushali to pay R200 to avoid any formal action. During the sting operation, the towing van person revealed that they tow vehicles but don't register them if the vehicle owner is ready to pay the money demanded on the spot.

According to the e-challan system the police have to take a picture of a vehicle violating the rules and then issue the challan. But, some Thane traffic cops do not follow the system and are hand-in-glove with the men who operate the towing vans. During the sting operation a traffic cop told Bhanushali to pay R100 to the towing men and take the bike. When this reporter asked him how he could release the bike if a challan had been issued, he said, "I am co-operating with you, so co-operate with us."

Taking cognisance of mid-day's report, DCP (traffic) Amit Kale issued orders to investigate the incident. "I have asked an Assistant Police Commissioner (ACP) to carry out a probe. We will contact the complainant to know more details about the entire episode. Action will be taken on the basis of the report filed by the ACP," he said.

