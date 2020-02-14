Thane vegetable vendors come together for a fellow vendor's weight loss surgery

Dr Manish Motwani, Bariatric Surgeon, Aastha Healthcare performed successful bariatric surgery on a 51-year-old poor vegetable vendor, who was unable to work due to his increase in weight. Aastha Healthcare and Thane Vegetable Vendors came together to raise funds to give a new life to fellow vendors.

51-year-old Vasant Kanade sells vegetables in Thane market. His earning was about Rs 15000 per month. He was obese since childhood. He tried many weight-loss strategies at home, but nothing seemed to work in his favour. His weight was 140 kg and BMI 51.4. Due to overweight, he encountered various health problems like slip disc, uncontrolled diabetes on medicines, severe breathlessness even on doing simple things, severe hypertension and swelling of both legs. He used to spend around Rs 8000/- behind medicines and doctor consultations every month. Since walking itself was difficult, diet and exercise were out of the question for him. He understood that the only way to weight loss was bariatric surgery. Hence his doctor suggested that weight loss surgery will be the only option.

After meeting Dr Manish Motwani at Aastha Healthcare, Mulund and other patients who lost weight after bariatric surgery, Mr Vasant found hope for a better result. Hence he considered to undergo weight-loss surgery. Though that was the only option, money was a big roadblock for him. The total cost of the surgery was approximately Rs 3.50,000/-. He spoke to his fellow vegetable vendors about the surgery and the cost. He only had his savings of Rs 25,000/ and there was no way that he could organize the remaining amount. After a day, he was surprised to see that his fellow 43 vegetable vendors came together to fund his surgery by contributing Rs 2500/- to Rs 3,000 each, as per their capacity and collected Rs 1,18,000. With this, his total collection increased to Rs 1,43,000/-. He approached Dr Manish Motwani with this money and after knowing their efforts and understanding the immediate need for surgery, Aastha Health care took the responsibility of the remaining amount and even contributed a lot from their end for further treatment.

Dr Manish Motwani, Obesity Surgeon, Aastha Healthcare said, "Patient Mr. Vasant Kanade managed to 'crowd-fund' his bariatric surgery. Since the amount was short, we decided to take care of the remaining expenses and offered hospital services free of cost.

Laparoscopic Sleeve Gastrectomy can be described as a surgical weight-loss procedure that is performed laparoscopically by inserting small instruments via multiple small incisions in the upper abdomen. "During the surgery, around 70 per cent of the stomach is removed, leaving a tube-shaped the stomach which is about the shape of a banana. After the surgery, the patient will gradually increase his diet from liquids to pureed food to soft diet and eventually can consume normal food after a month like any other person," adds Dr Motwani.

Mr. Vilas Ambre, Vegetable Vendor, Thane, said, "Almost from the last 10 years we have been observing how our brother Vasant faces problems due to heavyweight. When Vasant informed us about the treatment and lack of funds, we all came together and thought to contribute as per our capacity. We thought this will be helpful and support to him and his family. We are glad that our little contribution and support will help Vasant and his family. We are very sure our little initiative will be an eye-opener to help others too."

Patient Vasant Kanade stated, "My life was miserable, and to top it all, there was an additional burden of other health issues. I was spending Rs 8000/- per month for medicines and doctor visits. I was not able to attend my work also effectively and so my income was also reducing. I was the only earning member of the family. With this surgery and blessings, support and wishes of all my loved ones, I feel my life will change for good. I am sure that with this surgery and efforts of doctors and staff, I will lose weight, my health issues will get solved and I will be able to stand on my feet again and work and earn for my family. I thank Dr Motwani and my fellow vendors who helped me raise money for my surgery to give new lease of life".

