Thanks for this acknowledgment: Jennifer Aniston on Emmy nomination for 'The Morning Show'

As her drama series, 'The Morning Show' received four nominations for the 72nd Emmy Awards, actor Jennifer Aniston on Wednesday thanked everyone for the "acknowledgment" that the show has received. Aniston, who has received a nomination in the category of lead actor category, took to Instagram to share pictures from the sets of the show and expressed happiness.

"What a morning waking up to this news! I am so proud of my @themorningshow family. This team worked so, so hard to make the best show we possibly could, and I am truly honored to be a part of it," she wrote in the caption.

"Thanks for this acknowledgment and congratulations to EVERYONE. Now, I'm just gonna have to figure out what MASK I'M GONNA WEAR," the 'Friends' actor added.

The 72nd Emmy Awards will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, who will also serve as executive producer. The show is scheduled to broadcast on 20 September on ABC.

