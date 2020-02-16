Thanks to the paparazzi, Ananya Panday has the most hilarious initials!
The paparazzi have given Ananya Panday the most hilarious initials, and it's likely to leave you stunned!
Wonder why no one thought of it before. Now, the paparazzi have begun calling Ananya Chunky Panday, ACP. She is not playing a cop in a film but the paps feel it's apt—that's her initials. Recently, when they started calling her ACP, the actor was not amused. She appeared miffed and even told them not to call her by the name to avoid problems.
Though camera-friendly, the paps felt she would laugh along. Perhaps, dad, Chunky Panday would not mind being called CP. Knowing him, he would sportingly chuckle and perhaps even quip that from AP (Aakhri Pasta, his now-famous Housefull character) he is now CP.
Well, yesterday's night was a good good night for Panday as she bagged the Filmfare Award for the Best Debut for Student of The Year 2 and Pati Patni Aur Woh. And she was, as expected, over the moon and Sky was her limit.
Taking to her Instagram account, she shared a few pictures with the prestigious Black Trophy and wrote a long note on how she felt. For all her fans and admirers, this is a must-read:
View this post on Instagram
Grateful, blessed, honoured and humbled!! â¤ï¸ Filmfare for Best Debut (female) 2020 ð¤©Thank you thank you thank you @filmfare @jiteshpillaai and the entire team! ð¥° Love you @karanjohar @punitdmalhotra @apoorva1972 @dharmamovies @manishmalhotra05 @tigerjackieshroff @tarasutaria @dop007 and the entire cast and crew of SOTY 2 â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ my team - @ayeshadevitre @sajzdot @vardannayak @makeupbystacygomes @shnoy09 @fionadsouza14 this would be impossible without you guys ð¤ my family!!! Mama, Papa, Rysa U ROCK â¤ï¸ and last but definitely not the least - the audience and my supporters for giving me so much love - I’ll make u proud â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ððð
On the work front, the actress is now gearing up for Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter, which will be followed by a film with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone, and then a drama with Saif Ali Khan.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe