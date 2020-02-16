Thanks to the paparazzi, Ananya Panday has the most hilarious initials!

Wonder why no one thought of it before. Now, the paparazzi have begun calling Ananya Chunky Panday, ACP. She is not playing a cop in a film but the paps feel it's apt—that's her initials. Recently, when they started calling her ACP, the actor was not amused. She appeared miffed and even told them not to call her by the name to avoid problems.

Though camera-friendly, the paps felt she would laugh along. Perhaps, dad, Chunky Panday would not mind being called CP. Knowing him, he would sportingly chuckle and perhaps even quip that from AP (Aakhri Pasta, his now-famous Housefull character) he is now CP.

Well, yesterday's night was a good good night for Panday as she bagged the Filmfare Award for the Best Debut for Student of The Year 2 and Pati Patni Aur Woh. And she was, as expected, over the moon and Sky was her limit.

Taking to her Instagram account, she shared a few pictures with the prestigious Black Trophy and wrote a long note on how she felt. For all her fans and admirers, this is a must-read:

On the work front, the actress is now gearing up for Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter, which will be followed by a film with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone, and then a drama with Saif Ali Khan.

