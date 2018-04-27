Thapki Pyar Ki actor Vikas Chaudhary excited about Bollywood debut

Vikas Chaudhary-starrer movie is directed by Sanoj Mishra and produced by Deepak Pandit

Vikas Chaudhary, who has appeared in TV shows like Thapki Pyar Ki, Hitler Didi and Saraswatichandra, is looking forward to making his Bollywood debut. He will be seen in the film Kashi to Kashmir. "I'm happy, excited and feel blessed to make my debut in Bollywood with a movie that deals with a social issue. I'll be playing the role of Shivanand," Vikas said in a statement.

"Shivanand lost his childhood in the 1990s' exodus of Kashmiri Pandits. As a kid, he experienced the horrific rape and murder of his mother," he added. The movie is directed by Sanoj Mishra and produced by Deepak Pandit. It also stars actors like Omkar Das Manikpuri and Govind Namdev.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever