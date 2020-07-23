Thappad actor Ankur Rathee gets engaged to girlfriend Anuja Joshi, shares post!
Thappad and Undekhi actor Ankur Rathee takes to his Instagram account to share the news of his engagement with girlfriend Anuja Joshi and their picture looks spectacular!
Ankur Rathee, known for Thappad, Four More Shots Please, and more recently, the web series Undekhi, has taken to his Instagram account to share the news with all his followers that he has got engaged to his girlfriend, Anuja Joshi. The caption read- "19 July 2020." (sic) This was followed by the ring emoji.
Have a look at the post right here:
View this post on Instagram
Congratulations were in order but the first comment was expectedly from her fiancée who wrote- "Oh boy. Now you're stuck with me." (sic) Celebrities like Mukti Mohan, Surya Sharma, Akshay Oberoi extended their congratulatory messages. Sayani Gupta had this to say on the post- "Oh wow!! Absolutely amazing but not surprising at all! You both." (sic) This was followed by two black hearts.
That's not all, a few days back; the actor wrote a long note about Joshi by sharing a lovely picture of them together. The post was about how distance always makes the heart grow fonder. It was a heartfelt post that described their relationship and how their bond has grown over the years. Have a look right here:
View this post on Instagram
Distance makes the heart grow fonder, they say. Well, @anujabomajoshi and I have put that to the test many times in our relationship, including the 3 years we lived in different countries. While most of us tend to focus on the challenges of long-distance relationships, I also think it has its own perks. When you can't rely on your partner’s physical presence or touch to stay connected, you are forced to communicate better, listen intently, argue respectfully, value her time, or attune to his emotional needs. You learn to love through creative gestures and express passion through words. You cherish every bit of kindness. If you can achieve emotional intimacy in the face of physical distance as a couple, you’re home! Yes, there’s a chance you might fail over and over again, as we have done, but somewhere in this process, love WILL find a way. This quarantine has led Anuja and me down that path again and we are welcoming it. Date nights are inevitably different now, but we keep finding more creative and quirky ways to make it work. Have you and your partner redefined we-time during the lockdown? Tell me your distance dating experience in the comments. #LoveWillFindAWay @bumble_india #BumblePartner
After the acclaim and appreciation Rathee has been getting for his work that he has done, it will be interesting to see what he does next as an actor!
Also Read: Ankur Rathee Graduates From Boy Toy To Boyfriend In The Second Season Of Four More Shots Please!
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe