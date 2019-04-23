The Aankhen trio Chunky Panday, Govinda, Shakti Kapoor reunite; see photo

bollywood

The trio, who had teamed up for David Dhawan's Aankhen (1993), were seated next to each other as well. They regaled each other with funny stories, much to the amusement of co-passengers

Shakti Kapoor, Chunky Panday and Govinda

Chunky Panday also shared the picture on social media, and the elated actor captioned the picture: "Squeezed between talent what an entertaining flight [sic]"

Back in the '90s, Chunky Panday and Govinda were a hit Jodi one would look forward to watching on the silver screen. The duo's bromance was evident enough in a few movies like Aankhen, Ssukh, and Kaun Rokega Mujhe.

On the professional front, Govinda was last seen in FryDay, along with Varun Sharma. Talking about his movie, the actor said in an interview: 'FryDay is a one-of-a-kind movie that was made with the sole intention to be a public entertainer. We wanted to make something that would be nothing less than a laugh riot and I think we succeeded in doing so."

Working with Govinda for the first time, the Fukrey actor Varun Sharma also added: "Working with Govinda was truly an experience that I will cherish, especially because he is a legend and one of the few actors that owns this genre. It was quite a challenge to keep up with his impeccable comic timing, but I learnt a lot."

