'The Accidental Prime Minister' trailer: Rishi Kapoor lauds Anupam Kher, Akshay Khanna

It did not take long for Anupam Kher to respond to Rishi Kapoor's kind words that he poured in for his upcoming film

Rishi Kapoor, Anupam Kher and Akshay Khanna

Amid all the controversy surrounding the trailer of 'The Accidental Prime Minister', Rishi Kapoor has congratulated his friend Anupam Kher, beforehand, for the film. "@AnupamPKher your passion for your craft is what I hope you teach at your film school. And how smashing does our Akshay Khanna look! Congratulations beforehand!" Kapoor wrote on Twitter.

What a wonderful trailer of a film promising to be political yet interesting. @AnupamPKher your passion for your craft is what I hope you teach at your film school. And how smashing does our Akshay Khanna look! Congratulations beforehand! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) December 28, 2018

It did not take long for Kher to respond to Kapoor's kind words that he poured in for his upcoming film. "Thank you so much, dearest Rishi Kapoor, for your love and appreciation. New York mein saath mein dekhenge (We'll sit and watch the film together in New York)," Kher responded.

'The Accidental Prime Minister' revolves around former prime minister Manmohan Singh's tenure as prime minister, and is based on the book of the same name written by Singh's advisor Sanjaya Baru.

Kapoor's word of appreciation comes a day after Maharashtra Youth Congress raised objections over the film stating that the trailer features incorrect representation of the facts. The youth wing also demanded a special screening of the film to ensure that none of the scenes is factually incorrect.

Earlier today, in an exclusive interview with ANI, Kher responded to the Youth Congress' protest saying, "The protests against the movie will result in increased publicity." Helmed by debutant Vijay Gutte and written by Hansal Mehta, the flick is slated to release on January 11, 2019.

