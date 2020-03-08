The battle between Sana Khaan and Melvin Louis turns uglier, a legal battle to ensue?

It's hard to recall any other relationship that was as much in the news as much Melvin Louis and Sana Khaan's. They were madly in love before parting ways and it became one of the ugliest separations, and fans were curious how and what went wrong.

Forget reconciliation, the battle between the exes began to get murkier and more and more controversial. From social media digs to lashing out to even breaking down publicly, this volatile love story saw it all. And just when you thought things couldn't get worse, they did. Melvin has taken to his Instagram account and shared an audio clip that's likely to shock all his and Khaan's fans.

He wrote that Khaan mocked him, mocked his race and his skin colour. He also wrote she mocked his family and his most favourite people with disgusting allegations. Sharing the audio, he wrote hope she feels better publicly now. Take a look:

And talking to Pinkvilla, she has revealed whether she'll take any legal action against him or not. She says, "It depends on how much he provoke me." When asked to take the step immediately, she says, "Yes, can think about it actually. I know the laws and I might take a legal action."

Well, this is getting out of control so let's see where and how it all stops!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates