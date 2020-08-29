The Big Bull co-producer Anand Pandit: Inspired by the stock market, not Harshad Mehta

Abhishek Bachchan is raring to resume work," says Anand Pandit, co-producer of The Big Bull, which is loosely based on the 1992 financial scam in the Indian stock Market. Coincidentally, Hansal Mehta's SonyLIV series titled, 1992 Scam, also deals with the Harshad Mehta scandal. But the producer is confident that his movie is different. He says, "The Big Bull is inspired by the stock market, it is not based on any one particular individual." He refuses to comment on the similarity between the two films as he has "only seen the teaser," and has no information about the storyline.



Anand Pandit

Set to release on Disney+Hotstar, the film was to initially roll in July, but it was pushed back after Bachchan tested positive for COVID-19. "While Abhishek is keen to start shooting, he wants to ensure that precautions are being taken. The safety of the cast and crew is top priority. We are working out the modalities now. Most likely, the shoot will take place in mid-September. We only have a few days of shoot left, It will be wrapped up soon," says Pandit.

