The Body's Main Janta Hoon song highlights budding love between Emraan Hashmi, Vedhika

Emraan Hashmi dropped the second song from The Body and it portrays the sweet chemistry and growing romance between him and of his leading lady Vedhika. Titled as Main Janta Hoon, the song is soulful and an ode to the refreshing chemistry between two.

Crooned by Jubin Nautiyal, the song is composed and penned by Shamir Tandon Sameer Anjaan respectively. Check out the song here:

The first track from the flick, Aaina is also a romantic track which was crooned by Arko, Tulsi Kumar, and Neha Kakkar. In the film, Emraan is essaying the role of a visiting professor and a director at his wife's laboratory. The film also stars Rishi Kapoor in the role of an investigating officer.

While Vedhika will probably be seen as his girlfriend in the film, Sobhita Dhulipala is playing the character of Emraan's wife, Maya. The mystery thriller is helmed by director Jeethu Joseph who is making his directorial debut in Bollywood with the film.

Last year, in July, the team completed filming after shooting for over 45 days in various parts of Mumbai and Mauritius. It is jointly produced by Sunir Kheterpal and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures.

The film is set to open in theatres on December 13 this year.

