The Byke - The Hospitality Expert

We all travel for various reasons and when we plan to travel, there are certain aspects we consider while visiting any destination. Where do I stay? Will it be near the market area? Will I get good food? And so many other questions keep popping. In short, we always look for some place which will cater to all our requirements and create innumerable happy memories. So, a single solution to all your questions is 'The Byke Group of Hotels & Resorts.'

The Byke Hospitality Ltd. is one of India’s fastest emerging hospitality group, having presence in 09 states and 16 cities with 21 Hotels having a total of 1,255 rooms. The Byke with its unique theme of Pure Vegetarian Hotels & Resorts is the most preferred choice of travellers looking for a homely delight. The Group offers contemporary hospitality services with a touch of our traditional Indian culture which says, 'Atithi Devo Bhavah'. Equipped with years of experience the team is committed to providing its patrons with the finest of business and holiday stay experiences.

The Byke currently has a presence at marquee locations which include the likes of Matheran, Goa, Manali, Jaipur, Thane, Udaipur, Shimla, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kovalam, Junagadh and Bodhgaya. Under the guiding force of their Chairman & Managing Director, Mr. Anil Patodia who has over 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry, the Byke will soon open properties at Ooty, Borivali, Dwarka, Nashik, and other tourist destinations. Mr. Patodia known for his vision and commitment has formulated many strategies to create a niche for the brand.

Apart from the luxurious stay experiences offered by the Group, it is also known for the delicious Pure Vegetarian global cuisine served at its on-site fine dining restaurant, ‘Farm Fresh’. The team of professional Chefs keep exploring and offering guests with traditional as well as fusion food which appeases the taste-buds of one and all. The food is free from chemicals or any preservatives and very dish mentioned in the menu is prepared considering not only the taste but also the health aspect of the guest.

Each of 'The Byke' branded hotels & resorts also offers spacious banquet facilities and lawns which are suitable for Social Events as well as Corporate Events. The team of professionals dedicated to the guest’s wellbeing ensures that all the events are executed hassle-free.

Owing to the unique theme & vision the brand has been lauded by masses and has also won several accolades from the hospitality industry. ‘Iconic Pure Vegetarian Hotels & Resorts 2018’, ‘India’s Best Value for Money Hotel 2018’, ‘Rocheston Distinguished Restaurants 2017 & 2018’, ‘Best Pure Vegetarian Hotel Chain in India 2015’ are just to name a few.

'The Byke' simply means luxury services at affordable prices. For further details, you can visit: www.thebyke.com or call: +91 8080700999

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever