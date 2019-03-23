The case of Karan Johar's anti-Shah Rukh Khan tweet; KJo apologizes

bollywood

On March 22, Karan Johar found himself being slammed by Shah Rukh Khan's fans for liking a tweet containing objectionable terms against the actor

Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar

The post, which landed him in trouble, compared the first-day collection of SRK's Zero, and KJo's production, Akshay Kumar-starrer Kesari, which has been roaring at the box office.

There has been tattle about things not being the same between KJo and SRK. King Khan's admirers were quick to jump to the conclusion that he was targetting SRK and #ShameOnKaranJohar started trending on the microblogging site.

Realising that netizens would not keep calm, the filmmaker clarified, "Guys having a technical problem with my Twitter account. Strange things are going on. From uploading a shoe picture and gibberish to liking tweets I haven't even read and would never even acknowledge. Bear with me and I apologise for any inconvenience. Sorting it out ASAP (sic)."

Shah Rukh did not want to remain a silent spectator. He tweeted, "I hate clarifications... Karan Johar is technologically challenged, but has other good qualities like his taste in clothes! Just like life, Twitter doesn't come with instructions, so mistakes are natural and he also he has fat fingers. Go easy, all (sic)." Is SRK being witty or sarcastic? KJo would know better!

