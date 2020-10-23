Search

The chalet that Salman Khan lives in while shooting Bigg Boss 14

Updated: 23 October, 2020 09:14 IST | The Hitlist Team | Mumbai

The 14th edition is being shot at Film City, Goregaon, and Salman Khan's chalet is next to the Bigg Boss stage from where he anchors the Weekend ka Vaar episodes

Salman Khan's chalet in Film City.
Every year, along with building a house for the Bigg Boss contestants, the producers also construct a chalet for the reality show's host, Salman Khan. It's where the superstar preps for the shoot, digs into home-cooked food, unwinds between shots and meets team members.

The 14th edition is being shot at Film City, Goregaon, and Sallu's chalet is next to the Bigg Boss stage from where he anchors the Weekend ka Vaar episodes. Designed by Omung Kumar, this year's decor combines elements from the wilderness with a Mexican touch. His looks from films like Dabangg adorn the walls.

Apart from the living room and a bedroom, there is also a fully-equipped gym. Fitness enthusiast Sallu is known to work out just before facing the camera. Salman Khan has been hosting the show since season 4 in 2010. Bigg Boss 14 went on air on October 3. The show airs on Colors, Monday to Friday at 10:30 p.m. However, the "Weekend Ka Vaar" episodes with Salman airs on Saturday and Sunday at 9 p.m.

First Published: 23 October, 2020 08:36 IST

