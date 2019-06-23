The Chip Review page on Instagram is about the snack analysis

sunday-mid-day

Snacks can bring people together, and it is already doing so on The Chip Review page started by two Mumbaikars

When Dinkar Dwivedi, musician and co-founder of sci-fi and pop culture community Geek Fruit, reviewed chips and sodas on his personal page for fun, people seemed to enjoy his witty, snappy posts. It was something that nobody in our food-loving nation (where snacking is a separate mealtime altogether) had talked about so passionately. That's how he started a page on Instagram called The Chip Review along with a friend who was equally gung-ho about the topic.

While there are food blogs and #InstaFoodie posts everywhere, we felt no one was showing enough love to good old snacks. The idea behind the page was to talk about fun food in an unpretentious way," says co-founder Vidhi A Shah. The 23-year-old English Literature graduate moonlights as a senior content strategy creator at a digital marketing consultancy.



Dinkar Dwivedi and Vidhi A Shah

Dwivedi was, "surprised by how much people enjoyed what we did". "Almost immediately, we had requests coming in asking us to try specific snacks, and people began sending us chips from all over. Once, we posted a random story about Milo chocolate milk that turned into a big debate about the best chocolate drink. So we started a tournament with various drinks going up against each other in matches and people voting. It was like watching sports fans support their teams. Bournvita won, by the way."

The duo has some interesting plans in the pipeline and will have followers get involved in it. "There will be more reviews of all kinds of snacks, sodas, chocolates, health foods, khakra, and anything that is not a full meal," adds Shah.

The Chip Review picks three best chips for us

Terra real vegetable chips in sweet potato sea salt

We're intrigued by the idea of sweet potato chips, particularly a sea salt version. This Terra real vegetable chips in sweet potato sea salt is lovely, and the sweet potato gives it a slightly chewy rather than crispy texture. The thick slice gives a pronounced flavour of the vegetable, while the light salt cuts the sweetness. It's definitely different from the average salted potato crisps, and it's a taste that lingers. The sweetness, however, might not be to everyone's taste, and even those who like it, would agree that it's not an anytime snack. We recommend you check it out, discover for yourself if you are a sweet potato person.

Kettle chips mature cheddar and red onions

A kettle chip is cut a lot thicker than regular wafers. They're also fried in large vats (the 'kettles' in the name) in batches, which gives them a slightly longer cooking time, and has the effect of making them slightly harder and crispier around the edges. The famous Kettle brand launched in India as Kettle Studio a couple of years ago, and we highly enjoy their nuanced flavours. The Cheddar and Onion is a favourite.

Bingo! Chilli sprinkled yumitos

Bingo had an amazing flavour called Red Chilli Bijli that they seem to have discontinued now, which is a shame. But these easily available Bingo chips go some way in filling the RCB shaped hole in our hearts. They're light and simple, and have a slight spice and tanginess that we really enjoy. They're also relatively mild in flavour, so they go nicely with almost any dip.

