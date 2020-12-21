The countdown begins! Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar all set to walk down the aisle

Over the weekend, Zaid Darbar and Gauahar Khan were spotted at designer Manish Malhotra's store. Looks like they dropped in for the final fitting of their outfits ahead of their big day. On Friday, the two will tie the knot at a suburban hotel. Khan's actor sister Nigaar, who relocated to Dubai after marriage, is overseeing the preparations to make it a day to remember.

The duo shared a cute animated video, where they have highlighted their lovestory. In case you missed it, Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar made their relationship Instagram-official through a video. It left people confused whether it was a true proposal or just a dance clip, as Gauahar and Zaid have been uploading many since for a very long time. The much-loved couple on Instagram is also said to tie the knot soon.

Gauahar Khan was welcomed at home by her mother-in-law, and the actress shared the pictures on Instagram. Zaid's mother, Farzana, took to social media to welcome her soon-to-be bahu into the family and shower some love and blessings on her. Also, Zaid and Gauahar also shared a pre-wedding video, leaving the fans mesmerized with their love and affection.

On the professional front, Gauahar Khan has also acted in films like Ishaqzaade, Fever, and also participated in Bigg Boss 7. Now, she and her beau are social media influencers, who keep on posting fun videos and pictures on Instagram.

