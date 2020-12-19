Kushal Tandon on Gauahar Khan's wedding: If she invites me, I'd love to go

Kushal Tandon and Gauahar Khan were touted to be in a relationship a few years back. The duo had participated in the reality show Bigg Boss in 2013, which was the 7th season and love blossomed. For the uninitiated, they also acted in a music video called Zaroori Tha, and the track was sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

The actress is now getting married to Zaid Darbar and the wedding date that they announced on their respective social media accounts is December 25. Talking about the same in an interview with Times of India, Tandon spilled the beans and said, "Yes, I am in touch with her and I am happy that she is getting married. God bless her. If she invites me to her wedding, I would love to go. But, I think I will be shooting that time, so I am not sure if I will be able to attend the wedding or not."

Upon being asked about his marriage plans and being one of the most eligible bachelors, he stated, "When is the right time to get married, I will. As of now, I have no idea where my better half is. I just hope that whenever I find her, she should have a good heart."

Given that he's the ex-housemate of Bigg Boss, has he been watching the current season? "No, I have been busy shooting, so I have no time to watch TVshows. I just work out religiously, eat well, focus on my work and try to be happy from inside," he said.

Coming to Gauahar, she has acted in films like Fever, Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, and Ishaqzaade. Fans are eagerly waiting for the big day and the pictures they share on Instagram and Twitter.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: Save The Date: Gauahar Khan And Zaid Darbar To Tie The Knot On Christmas 2020

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news.