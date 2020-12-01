Save the Date: Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar to tie the knot on Christmas 2020

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar have been in a relationship for a while and the couple has decided to take it to the next step. The duo is all set to tie the knot on the eve of Christmas (December 25) and they have made this special announcement on their respective Instagram accounts.

Sharing two dreamy pictures of themselves, this is what the couple wrote to tell the world about their wedding- "The year 2020 has been anything but ordinary, & our love story through it all has been nothing short of extraordinary! It gives us immense koi to announce that we are tying the knot and embarking on a journey of forever! Keeping the current scenario in mind, we will be celebrating the big day with our family in an intimate ceremony. We seek your blessings & love & are eternally grateful for the constant support & the outpour of warm wishes we have received. We hope for every soul to find its mate & pray for every heart to find it's reason to beat." [SIC]

Have a look at it right here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GAUAHAR KHAN (@gauaharkhan)

In a recent interview with ETimes, Zaid's father and veteran lyricist Ismail Darbar shared how Gauahar has created a special place in the family. "Gauahar was with us for nearly 4 hours; we had a biryani dinner together. If the vibes are not good, I don't think one can sit for more than 4 minutes with anybody in today's times. My son Zaid has told me that they are serious about each other. I have absolutely no objection."

He further added, "As a father, I did tell him once that she is 5 years older to him and make sure that this is real love before you take the plunge into matrimony. My son seems sure. And from the time, Gauahar spent with us, I can assure you that she takes immense care of him. Besides, my wife Ayesha has a knack of knowing if a person is genuine after she talks to him/her; she has found Gauahar genuine."

Also Read: Gauahar Khan And Zaid Darbar Kickstart Diwali Celebration; Share It On Social Media

"We are happy in every decision that Zaid takes. He has never differentiated between me and his mother. Gauahar is a very sweet girl. We have left it to them to decide what they want to do with their lives. And yes, Gauahar also called me before entering the Bigg Boss 14 house and asked me to bless her. My blessings are always with her. She has even told me that she will be very happy if I could meet her mother."

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: Zaid Darbar Reveals How He And Gauahar Khan 'Fell In Love'

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news