Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar kickstart Diwali celebration; share it on social media

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar made their relationship Instagram-official in a video, and it did raise a lot of eyebrows. It left people confused whether it was a true proposal or just a dance clip, as Gauahar and Zaid have been uploading many since for a very long time. The much-loved couple on Instagram is also said to tie the knot soon. Now, as the festival of lights is just around the corner, Gauahar and Zaid have kickstarted the celebration. The duo has posted some videos and pictures on social media, wishing their near and dear ones a very Happy Diwali.

Zaid shared an adorable picture on social media where he mentioned how the actress and dancing diva said yes!

In an interview earlier, Zaid Darbar's father Ismail Darbar shared, "If Zaid and Gauahar get married, why won't I give aashirwad to Gauahar? If Zaid wants to marry her, why would I object? Zaid is nearly 29, he knows what he's doing. In fact, that's exactly what Ayesha told him. She told him that if he's happy we're happy too, and he is old enough to decide what's good for him."

In a media interaction earlier, Gauahar shared, "When I landed my first role in Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year (2009), I did five rounds of auditions. It's not like I do not audition today. And I, as an actor, I enjoy that. I love that people with so much credit, directors and storytellers, choose me to audition, and I take that as an achievement."

"When I am asked to audition, I'll do it five times if I have to. The struggle is to get the opportunity. It has nothing to do with your capability. Some of the biggest star kids never had an easy journey. One has to prove their mettle," added the actress.

On the professional front, Gauahar Khan has also acted in films like Ishaqzaade, Fever, and also participated in Bigg Boss 7. Now, she and her beau are social media influencers, who keep on posting fun videos and pictures on Instagram.

