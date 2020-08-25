Gauahar Khan: When I landed my first role, I did five rounds of auditions

Gauahar Khan has had an interesting journey in the entertainment industry. She has dabbled with films, television, music videos, reality shows, everything. Given the current situation and scenario we all are in, the debates around nepotism that have happened after the unfortunate demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, Khan talks about her personal experiences too, and they are a little different from what others have spoken about the topic so far.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, she spoke about how she had to go through five rounds of audition for her film, Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, and how star kids in the industry don't have it easy. Talking about her film first, she said, "When I landed my first role in Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year (2009), I did five rounds of auditions. It's not like I do not audition today. And I, as an actor, I enjoy that. I love that people with so much credit, directors and storytellers, choose me to audition, and I take that as an achievement."

She added, "When I am asked to audition, I'll do it five times if I have to. The struggle is to get the opportunity. It has nothing to do with your capability." She also had a take on the debate around nepotism and the insiders and the outsiders. She said, "Some of the biggest star kids never had an easy journey. One has to prove their mettle."

She added, "It's the same for those who come from non filmi background. If a doctor's kid becomes a doctor, they will have to build trust in the patients. Just because they are a doctor's kid, it won't be easy for them. I am not going to say my glass is half empty, or that, 'Oh, I auditioned but someone else got it'. It has got nothing to do with who's more powerful, or who's someone else's kid."

The address recently celebrated her birthday and took to her Instagram account to share some pictures with her fans. Have a look right here:

Gauahar Khan has also acted in films like Ishaqzaade, Fever, and also participated in Bigg Boss 7.

