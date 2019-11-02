The curious case of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's pictures on her 46th birthday

Yesterday, Abhishek Bachchan wished wife Aishwarya on her 46th birthday by sharing a picture and wrote, " Happy birthday Principessa ( sic)." Principessa is Italian for a princess. The couple and daughter Aaradhya are in Rome where Ash is fulfilling brand commitments. The prying eyes of the netizens found several things amiss with the photograph.

They felt Ash was looking old as the lines on her neck were visible as well as the birthmark on her arm. Realising that trolls were having a field day, Junior B deleted the post.

Meanwhile, Ash shared another picture in the same outfit on her Instagram handle. Some help from photoshop had deleted the telltale signs. Later, Junior B posted a long shot photo in the same dress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) onOct 31, 2019 at 3:46am PDT

The couple has been married for 12 years now and is parents to a daughter named Aaradhya. With a career spanning over two decades, Aishwarya has not only earned a name in Bollywood but Bengali and Tamil film industry too. On-screen, the duo has been seen together in Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke (2000), Kuch Naa Kaho (2003), Bunty Aur Babli (2005), Umrao Jaan (2006), Dhoom 2 (2006), Guru (2007) and Raavan (2010).

Meanwhile, she has also lent her voice to Angelina Jolie's titular evil witch character in the Hindi version of the recent release 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil'. The Joachim Ronning directorial is a sequel to the 2014 film 'Maleficent' and hit big screens on October 18.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates