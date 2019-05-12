The curious case of Rakul Preet and Kriti Sanon's same Instagram captions

bollywood

As long as Rakul Preet Singh and Kriti Sanon are spreading cheer, who cares who copied what? Laughter is contagious, so it is good to spread it

Rakul Preet Singh and Kriti Sanon

Rakul Preet Singh posted a smiling picture of herself on Instagram with the caption, "There is always a reason to smile. Find it (sic)." Kriti Sanon later wrote the same caption on her Instagram account while sharing a happy-looking picture of herself. Kriti follows Rakul.

So did she do a copy paste job? May be, may be not. As long as the actors are spreading cheer, who cares who copied what? Laughter is contagious, so it is good to spread it.

In other news, it was reported that Kriti Sanon had upped her fee by 40 per cent after the success of Luka Chuppi. A source revealed to mid-day, "While Kriti had already signed Housefull 4 and Arjun Patiala last year, she has now come on board Amar Kaushik's surrogacy film that will be produced by Dinesh Vijan. For the budget that Luka Chuppi was made in, it emerged as a hit, making a fair amount of profit for Vijan. Since Kaushik's film on surrogacy has Kriti Sanon's character taking the narrative forward, she will be required to do most of the heavy lifting."

Check out Kriti Sanon's picture here:

The source further said, "If one considers the responsibility of carrying this film on her shoulders, coupled with her past successes, Kriti is fair in asking for a pay hike. For her forthcoming films, including the Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra project that she is in talks for, she is expected to command a fee which is a 40 per cent jump from her current remuneration." mid-day reached out to Kriti Sanon, who remained unavailable for comment.

On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh will next be seen in De De Pyaar De, which also stars Ajay Devgn and Tabu. The pretty actress is looking forward to the audience watching the film. "I want to keep doing good films. I can work for 24 hours. I hope people want to see more of me as much as I want to be in films. At the end of it, all I want to have some great films to my credit, irrespective of which language it is in," Rakul told PTI. Rakul has acted mainly in Telugu and Tamil language films and has worked with biggest of the actors like Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Allu Arjun.

The film is all set to hit theatres across India on May 17, 2019.

Watch the trailer of De De Pyaar De:

Also read: Rakul Preet Singh: Want to be part of great films irrespective of the language

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates