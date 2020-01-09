The curious case of Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's relationship

Rumoured lovebirds Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were spotted visiting a dermatologist at Turner Road, Bandra. Looks like Tiger needed some skincare tips before he left for Jaipur to shoot for Baaghi 3 and Patani, for the round of promotions for Malang. Though there is a buzz about their on-off relationship, can we assume the couple that goes to the skin specialist together, stays together?

Tiger and Disha starred together in Baaghi 2 and it smashed way too many box-office records. Now the actor is gearing up for Baaghi 3 where he will reunite with his Baaghi co-star, Shraddha Kapoor. But for all the fans of Tiger and Disha, the couple will dance to the tunes of the remixed version of Dus Bahane in the film.

2020 will be all the more special for Shroff as he'll also star in the remake of Rambo that's being directed by his War director, Siddharth Raj Anand. This remake is all set for an October 2 release, and clashing with as many as three films- Satyameva Jayate 2, Toofan, and Sardar Udham Singh. As far as Patani is concerned, she's gearing up for Malang with Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kunal Kemmu, which is all set to release on February 7.

This is one film where all the actors have grey shades and clandestine intentions. Post this thriller, she'll star in Ekta Kapoor's comedy, KTina, where she plays a feisty small-town girl. All in all, 2020 promises to be a great year for both Tiger and Disha.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates