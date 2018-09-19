The Equalizer 2 Director knew what fans wanted from his first sequel

hollywood

A Still from the movie

Two decades into his filmmaking career, and director Antoine Fuqua has started to receive a new kind of feedback — from fans on the street. After his "The Equalizer" hit screens in 2014, audiences started stopping the filmmaker to offer up their ideas for where the film, a Denzel Washington-starring version of the 80's TV series of the same name, should go next. Fuqua was happy to listen, though he wasn't always keen on taking their suggestions into account.

"I listened to the audience a lot," Fuqua said in an interview. "I would walk through the airport and I would listen to what people would say. Whenever someone would stop me and talk about the movie, I would see how enthusiastic they were about certain things and the questions they had. Those are the things you want to make sure you satisfy."

"I tried to just omit the idea of the word 'franchise' in my mind, because it's too much pressure," he said. "And that's more of a business word for the studios, 'franchise' and all that stuff, because as a filmmaker, you just have to make the best material that you have."

The Equalizer 2 is releasing in India on 21st September. Denzel Washington returns to one of his signature roles in the first sequel of his career. Robert McCall serves an unflinching justice for the exploited and oppressed – but how far will he go when that is someone he loves?

