The Family Man director duo Raj-DK: Will explore Srikant's life after Mission Zulfiqar

They are as unassuming as their show's protagonist Srikant Tiwari, and inarguably just as talented in their field. Enjoying their moment in the sun thanks to the raging success of The Family Man, director duo Raj-DK admit they are "overwhelmed" with the response. Even as those who are late to the party, are catching up on the Manoj Bajpayee-fronted espionage thriller, the directors are already chalking out the second season.

"We are still brainstorming on how to take the story forward. We never intended to leave the first season as a cliffhanger; that happened organically. [The next edition] will explore Srikant's life after completing Mission Zulfiqar. We will also tap into the relationship between Suchitra [Priyamani's character] and Arvind [her colleague essayed by Sharad Kelkar]," says Krishna DK.

He adds that the success of the series is telling of the high demand for homegrown content. "There's pressure from fans across the globe [to take the story ahead]. There has been an audience for such content, and the success of so many web shows in India allows us to narrate the story like it needed to be told."

