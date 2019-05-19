The final curtain

opinion

When you tell me you're my watchman, what are you watching exactly? What do I need protection from?

Illustration/Uday Mohite

Six down, one to go

The seventh phase of polling, a new level in trolling, extolling, The Indian Polling league,

true fatigue,

It's been a trying time

Seven phases… shrill voices

Voting for 543 seats, in the heat, one man to beat, not enough food,

but, what's the debate?

Trading blows. Below the belt

'Your daddy is the worst'… a

dynastic curse

Skeletons tumbling out of the closet

And I'm thinking, “What are we,

in school?”

Stop getting personal, get over the pettiness, give me a promise I

can believe

And so like a marriage, that enters

its sixth year..we have to take

that call

Five years ago, we gave you our oath

we exchanged vows… well, you wowed and vowed

And we followed with hope

The truth is, you failed.

Well maybe not failed… but the

report card: average, way below

average

Much talk, not enough walk

Perhaps you need to study harder, my friends, more homework, more research

Not, who you are, but what we want

The rose-tinted glasses are tainted somewhat

The veneer has dropped, the venom upped

Slogans, empty cleverness, more lofty statements don't cut the ice anymore

Break it down: what is my

vote worth?

We've seen your true colours, and gentlemen, the long honeymoon

is over

But there's no one else. You are the best of a bad lot.

Do we renew our vows with you, do we even have a choice?

You really haven't delivered on the promises, And when the time comes to truly speak, you don't. The DND sign comes on.

You took my money, that's not funny

In the dead of night, no warning,

I was broke by the morning, in mourning,

Stood in queues, our businesses

collapsed,

But we forgave. But we've not

forgotten —

you have to now deliver, you have five more years, no more

The level of debate has to

mature

Five years ago, it was only you we wanted. And yet today, the refrain is, “Aur kaun hai?”

Rafale jets, hitting below the

belt, silent press cons, just not

good enough

The gathbandhan could become a gadbad-dhan

That remains the concern.

We're jaded, faded,

The shrill screaming of men in power is dissolving into white noise for us

And now, the end is near

And, as we face the final curtain

We have to ask, “Aur kaun hai?”

(And, I ask, “Aur con hai?”)

Morale is slow, the moral fibre lies in tatters

And I'm a democrat in a republic called India

And I'm being told every day:

What I should eat

What I should think

What I should study

What I should read

What I should say

Will Democracy be the new DeMo?

Rahul daCunha is an adman, theatre director/playwright, photographer and traveller. Reach him at rahuldacunha62@gmail.com

