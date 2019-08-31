The first poster of The Family Man out now!

web-series

The poster of The Family Man looks quite interesting as it features a spy-like vibe and related stuff in a black briefcase along with a gun that will leave you wondering what exactly is in store for you.

The poster of The Family Man. Pic/instagram.com/primevideoin

Amazon Prime Video took to social media and shared the first poster of The Family Man which also introduces the name of the lead character that is, Srikant Tiwari. Check out the poster below:

View this post on Instagram par sawaal hai... kya? #SrikantKuchChupaRahaHai A post shared by amazon prime video IN (@primevideoin) onAug 30, 2019 at 1:30am PDT

This announcement surely triggered excitement with one question, "Srikant Kuch Chupa Raha Hai?"

