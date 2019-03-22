The first song from the film PM Narendra Modi is a tribute to the martyrs

bollywood

Vivek Oberoi in PM Narendra Modi

The first song Saugandh Mujhe Iss Mitti ki from the film PM Narendra Modi will be launched tomorrow. The song is a tribute to the martyrs who have lost their lives for our motherland.

The song is inspired by one of the recent speeches of our Honorable PM Narendra Modi in which he mentioned that the lives of the soldiers who died in the Pulwama attack will not go wasted. He also mentioned that he will not let anyone pull down the name of our country no matter what the circumstances are.

The song is written by Prasoon Joshi who is well-known for many beautiful songs dedicated to the nation. Sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Shashi, music is composed by Shashi and Khushi.

Sharing his experience producer Sandip Ssingh said, "The song will surely awaken the patriotic emotions of every Indian across the world. This song is dedicated to all the brave martyrs and their families."

Directed by Omung Kumar, 'PM Narendra Modi' the film will traverse the journey of Narendra Modi from his humble beginnings to becoming the Prime Minister of India. Producer, Creative Director and story by Sandip Ssingh. Produced by Suresh Oberoi and Anand Pandit, the film is directed by biopic maestro Omung Kumar will hit the theatres on 5th April 2019.

