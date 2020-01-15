The Forgotten Army: The anthem, Azaadi Ke Liye, hits all the right chords

Amazon Prime Video India's The Forgotten Army is all set to release in the upcoming weeks. The trailer of the show has left the views in awe with amazing visuals that have been recreated to resemble the Indian army's struggles from 1942.

The anthem of the web series is titled Azadi Ke Liye and is composed by Pritam, featuring the soulful voices of Arijit Singh and Tushar Joshi with lyrics written by Shloke Lal and Kausar Munir.

The makers shared the release of the anthem on social media with the caption,"meri nass nass bahe tu watan, meri nass nass kahe ae watan." Jo ladey #AzaadiKeLiye, yeh freedom anthem unke naam.

Take a look at the rousing song right here:

The Forgotten Army - Azadi Ke Liye is touted to be the biggest OTT show ever produced in India and will also mark Kabir Khan's directorial debut on the digital platform. To maintain authenticity, the show was extensively shot in India, Singapore, and Thailand.

The series tells the untold story of the freedom fighters who braved bullets to fight for the Independence of India. The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye promises to take the viewer back in time, relive the era and witness the Indian freedom struggle and the sacrifice of the 55,000 soldiers who have contributed to our freedom.

The Forgotten Army - Azadi Ke Liye will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from January 24, 2020.

