The geek gifting guide

Ultimate Budget

Collectable: "The Child" plush toy

Star Wars Mandalorian has already reached cult status and, without doubt, the cutest creature on the show is The Child, aka, Baby Yoda. This plush toy from the series has already become the most coveted toys this year. The toy's original price is low, but if you need one in time for the holidays, chances are you will be paying a lot more than the listed price.

Price: Rs 1,724

Lego: Lego Technic Mobile Crane Mk II

If ever there was a monster build that came from a Lego box, this is it. The Lego Technic Mobile Crane MII comes with a motor that can be used to raise and extend the arm of the crane. Inside the model, there is a detailed V8 engine with moving pistons. You can also turn this into a stacker and truck set.

Price: Rs 65,500

Laptop: ASUS ROG Mothership

The Mothership is a hybrid laptop that can easily transform into a desktop PC. The device has top-of-the-line specs and there is a fair amount of engineering that has gone into making sure the components don't heat up much. This one is sure to turn heads if you can afford the price.

Price: Rs 4,85 lakh

Phone: iPhone 11 Pro

Arguably one of the best Apple phones in a long time. A true upgrade in every way, this one stands out because of its triple camera setup that takes photography and videos to a whole new level. Sure, Android has more cameras these days, but if you love Apple this is the ultimate phone.

Price: Rs 99,900

Drone: DJI Inspire 2

The DJI Inspire is for the enthusiast who goes beyond being just another drone fanatic. This thing is serious equipment that can shoot cinema quality videos. It, of course, comes with all of DJIs fancy bells and whistles making this an easy drone to fly.

Price: Rs 2.75 lakh approx

Gaming Console: PS4 Pro 1TB + VR Kit

If your geek doesn't have the PS4 Pro it may be time to get them one. The PS4 Pro comes with a 1TB hard drive and is 4K capable unlike the other PS4s on the market. You can complete the kit with a nice Sony VR set that comes with the camera.

Price: Rs 31,990 (PS4 Pro); R29,990 (PS4 VR Kit)

Personal Audio: Apple AirPods Pro

The new AirPods Pro features active noise cancellation, better battery life and a way to listen to the ambient noise around you. They also sound phenomenally better than the older AirPods. If you are an Apple geek this is a must have.

Price: Rs 24,900

Low budget

Gaming Console:Sega Genesis Mini

Sega Genesis Mini is a tiny version of the gaming console released in India decades ago. This one is preloaded with some of their biggest gaming titles including Sonic the Hedgehog and RoadRash.

Price: Rs 7,500

Phone: Realme X2 Pro

This is possibly the cheapest flagship device you can pick up right now with a 90hz screen, 64MP camera and a Snapdragon 855+ you will not be wanting for anything more in a phone.

Price: Rs 29,999

Collectable: Funko Pop

If you love pop culture, you will love Funko Pop that immortalises pop-culture icons in to their signature mini figurines. You can find everything from Rick and Morty to Avengers to Harry Potter in their collection.

Price: Starts at Rs 600

Lego: Technic Cherry Picker

The Lego Technic Cherry Picker has just the right amount of geekiness. It looks cool and there is a working crane and basket mechanism. But that's not all, you can alternatively use the pack of bricks to create a tow truck as well.

Price: Rs900

Drone: Hubsan X4

The Hubsan X4 is a great entry level drone that can be USB charged and can do flips and rolls at the touch of a button. It can be used indoors and outside, and can fly for seven minutes at a time.

Price: Rs 4,500

Laptop: Lenovo Ideapad S145

The Lenovo Ideapad S145 is a low cost AMD Ryzen 3-based laptop that is competitively priced and offers great performance. The 15-inch laptop comes preloaded with 4GB RAM, a 1TB hard drive and Windows 10.

Price: Rs 24,000

Personal Audio: KZ ZST Pro

The Chinese make a surprisingly good pair of earphones and this one is a great VFM pair that features detachable wires, which can be replaced with a Bluetooth wire, if you want a wireless pair. You can also import it for half the listed price.

Price: Rs 1,399

Modest Budget

Gaming Console: Nintendo Switch Lite

The Nintendo Switch Lite is a great portable console that lets you play all the Switch games on a much smaller device. It comes in some funky colours and is nearly R10,000 cheaper than the normal Switch. Depending on your budget, you can always go for a Switch instead.

Price: Rs 18,000

Phone: Asus ROG Phone 2

The Asus ROG Phone 2 is the best gaming phone you can buy right now. There are a bunch of gaming accessories available for it and along with top-notch specs, it features a massive 6000mAh battery.

Price: Rs 37,999

Lego: Ideas Central Perk Building Kit

This pack is for those Lego fans who also love the hit TV series F.R.I.E.N.D.S. It is essentially the set of Central Perk, the coffee show where Monica, Rachel, Phoebe, Ross, Joey, and Chandler used to hang out. Unfortunately, this one is not available in India, but you can get it shipped here for a small fee.

Price: Rs 4,260

Laptop: ASUS TUF Gaming FX505DD

Looking for a budget gaming laptop? The FX505DD is it. Equipped with a Ryzen 5 and a Nvidia GTX 1050 graphic card, this laptop can play most games at modest graphic settings. The laptop also comes with 8GB RAM, 1TB hard drive and a 15-inch 120hz screen.

Price: Rs 46,990

Drone: Eachine EX4

Equipped with a 4K camera , and 25 minutes of flight time, this drone offers everything a budding drone enthusiast needs in an affordable package.

Price: Rs 19,000

Personal Audio: Samsung Galaxy Buds

If you are looking for a great pair of wireless earphones, the Samsung Galaxy Buds really step up to the plate. The device is loaded with a bunch of features and most importantly, it packs in amazing sound in a small portable package.

Price: Rs 9,999

Collectable: Marvel Legends Stan Lee Figure

If you have to collect a Marvel figure why not get one of the man who started it all, Stan Lee. The 6-Inch articulated figure comes with a Captain Marvel shield and plastic briefcase accessories and the box has a printed Stan Lee signature.

Price: Rs 2,499

