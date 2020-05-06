The govt needs to get itself in a clarity zone

Phase three of the COVID lockdown, which began on Monday, has made it clear that the government needs to be clear in its head before laying down rules and regulations.

First, there was massive confusion among citizens on the first two days about easing of restrictions two days ago, with local officials not being on the same page as Mantralaya top brass. There was confusion even among BMC's own ward officers over the rule about allowing five shops to stay open in one street. Excise officials had no clarity about opening shops, resulting in huge queues, with social distancing going for a toss. Late on Tuesday night, the civic body suddenly announced that all shops selling non-essentials, including liquor stores, will be closed from Wednesday. This is exactly where planning should have been done.

Respective ward authorities should have sat down with local shop-owners beforehand with a gameplan on how they could handle the long queues which were sure to form.

Also, there are private office ownerAlso, there are private office owners who may be working alone or may have a very small staff strength, wondering whether to go to work. People are wondering whether two or three people are allowed in private vehicles. There are so many questions that need clear, lucid answers.

When there are so many grey areas, rumours start to churn and then social media adds fuel to the mix, resulting in what we would like to call combustible confusion. Short tempers, bewildered people, different rules are all part of this mix, likely to erupt at any time. This also is counterproductive to the good work the government is doing.

Let us have more lucid communication in all aspects, using announcements and signboards to avoid panic emanating from the perplexed and perturbed. Green zones, red zones and orange zones in place, what we need most now is a clarity zone.

