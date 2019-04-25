The Great Indian Casino by Rupesh Paul to be based on demonetisation

bollywood

The Great Indian Casino, based on the impact of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 2016 demonetisation policy, stars Govind Namdev, Pankaj Beri and Deepraj Rana

As the Election Commission has stalled the release of political biopics, My Name Is RaGa director Rupesh Paul has announced his next, The Great Indian Casino. The film, based on the impact of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 2016 demonetisation policy, stars Govind Namdev, Pankaj Beri and Deepraj Rana. Chanderkant Sharma's production was launched in New Delhi by Dharmendra. It is said that Ameesha Patel is likely to be roped in for the role of a bar dancer.

After the release of An Accidental Prime Minister, based on former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, and the announcement of Vivek Oberoi-starrer PM Narendra Modi, the makers went ahead and released the trailer of My Name Is RaGa.

Fashioned as an ode to Congress president Rahul Gandhi, the film has been directed by Rupesh Paul. In an interview with mid-day, asserting that it's not a biopic, Paul said, "I was inspired by him when I was working in Delhi as a journalist. The negativity and the conspiracies he has endured are surreal; no one believed in him. No one expected [him to make] this kind of comeback."

The director further continued: "I had pitched it two years ago, [but] they [investors] didn't care. It's only after his pre-elections win that they came around. I am the producer on paper, but people who are investing money don't want to reveal their names."

"Some of them are BJP workers, and some are close to the party and don't wish to reveal their identities. The producers may or may not put their names, depending on what they wish after the film is handed over. It has been committed to the makers as per contract," the director concluded.

