Padmaavat's phenomenal 100 day run at the box office stood testimony to why Sanjay Leela Bhansali continues to remain one of the most sought after filmmakers in the country

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat set a benchmark at the box office becoming one of the highest grossing Indian films of all time, with a worldwide collection of 585 crores. Padmaavat's phenomenal 100 day run at the box office stood testimony to why Sanjay Leela Bhansali continues to remain one of the most sought after filmmakers in the country.

It also gave Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Shahid Kapoor the biggest hits of their careers, not to mention, massive acclaim. As the industry celebrates a year of Padmaavat, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is now all set to launch new star faces as a producer with two films under his home banner.

In the past, Sanjay Bhansali who is known to have a keen eye for talent launched superstar names like Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor. And though the filmmaker remains tight lipped at the moment, the young new names he will introduce as a producer under his banner Bhansali Productions already has the industry excited.

There is also much anticipation surrounding his directorial film with everyone waiting to hear what Sanjay Leela Bhansali is making next.

