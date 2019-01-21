Ranveer Singh's reply to Deepika Padukone's Apna Time Aayega comment is cheesy but adorable

bollywood

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's social media mush is unstoppable

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's Instagram banter is not something new. The two have been quite local of what they think about each other through their posts. Every Deepka Padukone's post has a comment by Ranveer Singh for sure. From calling "mine" to adjectives beyond infinity, both lovebirds Ranveer and Deepika are truly into each other.

The latest banter between the two will make you wish for a partner like Ranveer Singh. He is truly staying true to his words of proving himself as the husband of the millenium. Ranveer Singh shared a post of his magazine cover and received a reply from his Mastaani. She wrote, "Tera time aa gaya baby [sic]" (You have arrived!)

To which, Ranveer had a very mushy and cheesy reply. He wrote: "@deepikapadukone tu jo mil gayi mujhe [sic]" (Because I have found you, Deepika Padukone).

View this post on Instagram @india.today #AroonPurie A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) onJan 18, 2019 at 6:12am PST

Isn't this adorable?

The tagline 'Apna Time Aayega' (I will arrive) is from Ranveer Singh's upcoming film, Gully Boy, which is based on the rappers from the Indian streets, who've made a mark of their own in the rapping world. Right from the film's teaser, trailer, the title track to its dialogues, literally, everything about this film is addictive and the most-talked-about thing.

Gully Boy also stars Alia Bhatt and Kalki Koechlin in pivotal roles.

Coming back to Ranveer and Deepika, after dating each other for six years, the couple exchanged wedding vows in Italy's Lake Como on November 14 and 15.

