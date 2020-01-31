The Inquilab re-launched its website portal 'www.inquilab.com'

Jagran New Media the digital wing of Jagran Prakashan Ltd re-launched the Urdu language digital portal – www.inquilab.com. The site is the online presence of The Inquilab - India’s number one Urdu Daily. Present at the launch was versatile Bollywood director and writer Mudassar Aziz and Ms. Ayesha Aziz, India's first female pilot from Kashmir. They both graced the occasion with their encouraging words and joined in the celebration by cutting the cake with the employees of both Inquilab and Midday. Mudassar was also seen wishing the Inquilab team good luck and encouraging them to keep up the good work.

Speaking at the launch, Mudassar Aziz said "I am glad I could be a part of this celebration with the Inquilab family. Reading ‘The Inquilab’ has been one of my inspirations to start writing in Urdu. It’s a very proud feeling that now through this website re-launch Inquilab will be able to reach out to more people from the Urdu speaking community across the world."

Commenting on the re-launch of Inquilab.com, Mr Shahid Latif, Editor – The Inquilab said "In this digital age, with the re-launch of Inquilab.com our aim is to reach Urdu speaking readers from across the world and not just in India. Our focus will be to give our readers real time news across categories like politics, education, business, entertainment, national, international news and much more. "

Speaking at the re-launch of the website, Rachna Kanwar, COO – Jagran Digital said "Today, non-English users are the growth drivers for digital content consumption in India. With the re-launch of www.inquilab.com our aim is to serve the content needs of readers who love to consume content in Urdu language. We have extended our reach to this audience that resides not just in India but all over the world providing them with real-time news and keeping them abreast with their community and culture."

The new Urdu website brings you latest news, which can be accessed from anywhere in the world. Apart from the print e-paper content, there will be a lot of exclusive content on the website covering politics, business, entertainment, education and more.

About The Inquilab:

The Inquilab is a part of Midday Infomedia Ltd. that is housed under the umbrella of Jagran Prakashan Ltd (JPL) - India's leading media and communications group with its reach going across Print, Radio, OOH, Activations, Mobile and Online, making it one of the largest media conglomerates in the country.

Inquilab was established in 1938 by late Abdul Hamid Ansari, a freedom fighter and educationist who started the paper to keep the large Urdu population updated on the freedom movement. This Urdu daily has completed 81 years of trusted journalism and is the Number 1 Urdu daily in India today. Inquilab currently has 13 editions going across Delhi, Lucknow, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Allahabad, Kanpur, Patna, Bhagalpur amongst others. It also reaches several cities and towns in Maharashtra and Karnataka on a daily basis. The paper is acknowledged as the rational voice of the community with its integrity. It caters to all age groups making it a complete family read.

Besides city, national and international news, the paper also has sections on education, employment, business, youth and women, keeping the Urdu reader informed and updated on various facets.

The Inquilab has a student edition that is circulated every Friday called the 'Taleemi Inquilab'. The content of this tabloid format supplement is customized to cater to the next generation informing, empowering and educating them while inculcating the habit of Urdu reading. 'Taleemi Inquilab' is now extensively read and very popular in schools and households.

