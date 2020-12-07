The Kapil Sharma Show: Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's PDA is too cute to handle

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh graced the comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show together, and their fans can't wait until the episode is aired this weekend. The duo, who had a COVID wedding, were entertained by the entire cast of the comedy show, and they couldn't stop sharing a burst of laughter at the stage. Watch the video here:

Neha Kakkar was seen wearing a white crop top, paired with boyfriend denim for the show. Speaking of Rohanpreet, who is a fashionista, opted for a blue casual suit. The couple looked no less than trendsetters as they shared the couch with Kapil Sharma.

Neha and Rohanpreet visited Dubai for their Honeymoon, and they couldn't stop updating their fans with beautiful pictures on social media. In a media interaction, the singer shared how her life has changed after getting married. "So, my life was already beautiful earlier and now it has become more beautiful. I think life becomes more beautiful when your partner is a beautiful human being and supportive and understanding which Rohu (Rahanpreet Singh) is. I am very happy and I hope Mata Rani and Waheguru keeps us always happy together."

On the professional front, Kakkar has been a part of the Hindi film industry for the last eight years and is known for blockbuster films like Cocktail, Simmba, Yaariyan, Baar Baar Dekho, Satyameva Jayate, and Street Dancer 3D.

