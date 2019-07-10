The long ride
As the number of cycling groups in the city increase, here's an opportunity to meet like-minded people who have done it all
As the number of cycling groups in the city increase, here's an opportunity to meet like-minded people who have done it all. A meet-up organised by Eccentrips will bring together three cyclists — Chidambaram, Deep Patel and Sunita Kumbhakarna — who will talk about their trips from Mumbai to Kanyakumari. They will also share anecdotes and give tips and useful hacks to budding cyclists who want to travel long distances.
ON July 14, 9 am to 10.30 am
AT Giant Cycling world-Element, plot no 370, 1st floor, Corinthian, Linking Road, Khar West.
CALL 9819954815
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Can butter chicken be healthy? Watch RJ Salil and Archana explore a fitness cafe in Bandra