The long ride

Updated: Jul 10, 2019, 07:34 IST | The Guide Team

As the number of cycling groups in the city increase, here's an opportunity to meet like-minded people who have done it all

As the number of cycling groups in the city increase, here's an opportunity to meet like-minded people who have done it all. A meet-up organised by Eccentrips will bring together three cyclists — Chidambaram, Deep Patel and Sunita Kumbhakarna — who will talk about their trips from Mumbai to Kanyakumari. They will also share anecdotes and give tips and useful hacks to budding cyclists who want to travel long distances.

ON July 14, 9 am to 10.30 am
AT Giant Cycling world-Element, plot no 370, 1st floor, Corinthian, Linking Road, Khar West.
CALL 9819954815

