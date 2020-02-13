The Moda Goa Museum will be Wendall Rodricks' true legacy

I am a bit numb right now, and also full of gratitude. I first met Sir in 1999 when he visited SNDT, my college in Juhu, as a lecturer. He was so good with educating young minds that he even made a drab topic like history of costumes interesting.

I got in touch with him three days after I graduated. After an internship at his atelier, I continued to freelance for him while I stayed in Mumbai. It was only a few months later that I decided to relocate to my hometown, Goa, and started working for him. In 2016, I was appointed as the creative director of his brand. It was a huge deal for me, and my absolute privilege. I am so grateful to Sir.

It was barely two weeks ago when I spent an entire afternoon with him discussing a book on cutting on squares. He called it his passion project. I intend to complete it now.

The Moda Goa museum, though, was his biggest passion project. He immersed his heart and soul into this project, and it is devastating that he left us barely one month before the launch of the dream museum. It was scheduled to open on March 28. This museum will remain his true legacy. How many designers have contributed to the industry like he has?



I am who I am because he has been a great mentor, encouraging and nurturing. He believed in me more than I did. He was a very balanced human being; believed in his craft enough to defend it, well read, travelled, knew how to indulge in culinary pleasures, and shared an unwavering love for Goa.

As told to Shweta Shiware

Schulen Fernandes is Creative Director, Wendell Rodricks

