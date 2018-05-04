The Mumbai Minute: Plan Your Weekend In 60 Seconds

Events and activities that you can do in Mumbai this weekend

Friday

Get a taste of Japan

It's cherry blossom season in Japan, and a restaurant is bringing the celebrations to Mumbai with a sushi and sake festival. Gorge on a three-course meal that includes sashimi platters, sushi nigiri, sichimi sprinkle and copious amounts of sake.

TIME 12 pm to 1 am AT All Pa Pa Ya outlets (Colaba, BKC and Lower Parel). CALL 33956054 (Colaba)

COST `2,199 (veg) and `2,999 (non veg)

Clown around

Catch the play, Growing Up, that takes a light-hearted look at puberty, a tricky subject for discussion between kids and

parents. Watch how Kuku the Clown helps adolescents answer the question, "Am I normal?"

TIME 11 am at St Andrews Auditorium,

St Dominic Road, Bandra West.

log on to bookmyshow.com

entry `300 to `500

Go bananas over mangoes

Mangoes are the flavour of the season. So, take a two-day trip to Ratnagiri to visit a mango orchard, where you can pluck the low-hanging fruit. You will also get to visit Ganapatipule beach and Purnagad fort during the trip, apart from sitting around a campfire at night.

starting TIME 10 pm meeting point Dadar West station. log on to insider.in cost `3,600

Saturday

Hear it from the vanquished

Catch a play called Raavan ki Ramayan, which stars Puneet Issar, who famously essayed the role of Duryodhana in the TV serial Mahabharat. The play looks at history from the point of view of those who lost battles and never got to tell their tale.

TIME 5 pm and 8 pm AT Bal Gandharv Rang Mandir, Bandra West. CALL 8080013013

entry `500 to `2,000

Paint keeping mum in mind

In the lead up to Mother's Day, attend a painting workshop where the theme is in keeping with the occasion. Experts will guide the participants and the best pieces of art will be displayed on Carter Road on May 13, on the special day.

TIME 11 am to 2 pm

AT Todi Mills Social, Mathuradas Mill Compound, Lower Parel. CALL 7506394240 cost `1,500

Get filmy at a discussion

Discuss the art of chamber fimmaking with Rayit Qazi, a noted filmmaker from Kashmir, after he screens three of his shorts, Other Rooms Other Wonders, Do Cup Chai, and Phir.

TIME 9.30 am AT The A, One IndiaBulls Centre, 8th Floor, Tower 2A, Lower Parel.

log on to insider.in cost `250

Sunday

Bring out your spiritual side

Catch two documentaries — Last Days Last Shot, directed by Sumira Roy (in pic), and Kumbh, directed by Umesh Kulkarni — which revolve around the theme of spirituality from a strictly Indian point of view. Roy will also be in conversation with the audience.

TIME 7 pm AT Doolally, 3rd Road, Khar West.

CALL 7400450027 cost `200

Treat your furry friend

Go for a sailing trip with a difference, because this one is meant not just for you, but also your pet dog. Give your furry friend a treat as he or she takes in the cool winds of the Arabian Sea.

TIME 7 am to 9 am;

4 pm to 6 pm; 5 pm to 7 pm starting point Gateway of India, Colaba. CALL 9930086252

cost `1,899

End the week with giggles

Attend a show by Madhvendra Singh, a seasoned comedian who has been a regular on the Mumbai and Delhi circuits.

TIME 7 pm AT The Square, 1001, Heera Panna Shopping Mall, Powai.

CALL 9820446286 cost `250





Watch a timeless classic

Catch a stage adaptation of Beauty and The Beast, which brings the timeless tale to the suburb of Bandra, where Beast has held Beauty and a host of other characters captive.

TIME 4 pm AT The Cuckoo Club, St Andrews Road, Bandra West.

CALL 9619962969

enTRY `299

Deal with the weekend

Do your bit for strays

Sunday Pick up products that the Welfare of Stray Dogs, an NGO that sterilises and immunises strays, designs at a sale.

T-shirts, mugs, pillows and bags themed on doggies are some of the items on offer.

Time 10 am

to 7 pm

At Cymroza Art Gallery, 72, Bhulabhai Desai Road.

call 23671983

Be on a roll

Ongoing Play pasa, a board game that has its roots in medieval India. This restaurant that's themed on a castle, and offers dishes like Delhi nihari qorma and Korean lamb, allows you to roll the dice and avail a discount that matches whatever number you land.

On 12 pm to 1.30 am at Qilaa de Vashi, opposite Hotel Blue Diamond, sector 12, Vashi.

call 7700999488

Keep the night cheap

All days Visit a new bar-cum-restaurant in Vashi for a discount of 25 per cent on your bill when you order after 11 pm. The food menu features sugarcane chicken, chicken malai kebab risotto and malekhu sauce sizzlers, while the cocktails include CO2 reconstructed, smoking green tea, and wasabi Mary.

Time 11 pm to 12 am at One Too Many, Regenza By Tunga, Vashi, Navi Mumbai. call 30151503

