The need for population education in school curriculum

culture

Today, the world is facing a population crisis as the resources are depleting at the same rate as the increasing demands of the growing population

Representational picture

From 1 billion in 1800, the population of the world ballooned to 7.61 billion in 2018. In fact, in 1960 the global population was 3 billion. This means that global population exploded by more than 120% in a matter of six decades. Human population hasn't risen uniformly across all regions. Some countries are severely reeling under the ever-growing population crisis while some countries are sparsely populated due to geographical and climatic conditions. Today, the world is facing a population crisis as the resources are depleting at the same rate as the increasing demands of the growing population. Unchecked population growth is the root cause of several serious problems such as stress on the environment, infrastructure, and resources.

A worldwide shortage of natural resources due to climate change and global warming has resulted in exacerbation of population problem. The idea is to have a multi-level approach in dealing with this crisis. We need to educate our young ones and at the same time spread awareness amongst adults. It is necessary to empower developing countries with informative and practical mechanisms to tackle the population crisis. The increasing problems of world hunger and poverty can be reduced to some extent with positive and inclusive population control Measures.

In 1951, India implemented the National Family Planning Program and went on to become the first country in the developing world to create a state-sponsored family planning program. The primary objectives of this program were to lower fertility rates and slow population growth as a means to propel economic development. The program was based on five guiding principles.

These principles were as follows:

The community must be prepared to feel the need for the services in order that, when provided, these may be accepted.

Parents alone must decide the number of children they want and their obligations towards them.

People should be approached through the media they respect and their recognised and trusted leaders and without offending their religious and moral values and susceptibilities.

Services should be made available to the people as near to their doorsteps as possible.

Services have greater relevance and effectiveness if made an integral part of medical and public health services and especially of maternal and child health programs.

Arguably, the biggest achievements of these principles were shifting birth control methods from 'rhythm' to intrauterine devices and sterilization. The government has implemented the program with consistent results that have achieved the objectives to a large extent. It is estimated that close to 17 crore births were averted. However, a lot of work remains to be done. Educating the young ones and youth is a crucial part of tackling the population crisis.

Threat to Sustainable Development

The worldwide rise in population has resulted in increased demand for supplies. This demand has led to the depletion of natural resources thereby endangering the sustainable model of development. The replenishment of natural resources is happening at a much slower rate than usage. The model of sustainable development is ideal if the human population wants to live in harmony and share the resources. Sustainable Development Goals of the UN are getting threatened by increasing population.

According to UNESCO, "Population Education is an educational program which provides for a study of population situation of the family, the community, nation, and world, with the purpose of instilling in the student; a rational and responsible attitude and behaviour towards that situation."

A perilous combination of escalating climate impact, rapidly growing population and unchecked industrialisation are putting tremendous pressure on India’s food security and ecosystem.

Objectives set out by UNESCO

UNESCO explicitly sets out objectives for population education in schools. All the schools are expected to align their respective curriculum with UNESCO'S objective.

The objectives of Population Education are:

To enable the students to understand that family size is controlled.

That population limitation can facilitate the development of a higher quality of life in the nation.

That a small family size can contribute materially to the quality of living for the individual family.

To enable the students to appreciate the fact that for preserving the health and welfare of family members and to ensure good prospects for the younger generation, the Indian families of today and tomorrow should be small and compact. To give accurate information to the students about the effect of changes in family size and in the national population.

Why population education in schools?

Schools not only educate our children but impart lifelong lessons to them. Young minds can be ignited in a positive manner with scientific thinking and rational thought. Here are some valid reasons why population education is needed in schools,

Important to educate children as they are the next generation.

Children will inherit our world. We wouldn't want them to commit the same mistakes which our generation and our predecessors committed. Therefore, it is imperative to educate them by making them aware of the pitfalls of overpopulation.

Merits of small families/Advantages of smaller population

The smaller population will lead to a reduction in consumption of resources. This would mean that fewer individuals would experience shortages. A larger proportion of such a population will be able to secure access to various opportunities and thus improve their standards of living.

Bridging gap between urban and rural

The stark difference between urban and rural lifestyle has resulted in reliance on a big family for creating a workforce. In a village, families are large as manpower is needed to work in the fields. Bridging the gap between the urban and rural way of life will have a positive impact on the mission to reduce population growth.

Sex education to be conducted in a sensitive and mature manner

Sex education is an important part of education on population. The method of delivery needs to be sensitive and mature in order to develop a healthy and rational understanding in the minds of Children.

Indian households may be conservative about discussing such Topics

Indian households avoid discussions on topics such as sex, safe sex, needs for a partner, and family planning. When parents will learn that their children have been taught all this in a scientific and rational manner, it may lead to a positive change in the conservative mindset.

Population control or reversal can be achieved faster

Population education coupled with sex education during the crucial school years of a child's life will definitely help in achieving the objectives defined by UNESCO. The aim is to control and reverse the unprecedented growth of population to secure a healthy and sustainable future. The need for population education in schools is felt more than ever because of the challenge of a population crisis faced by all the nations in the world. UNO through UNESCO has set out ideal objectives for imparting population education in schools. Now the most important task is to develop and maintain a sensitive approach and teach children the importance of restricting population growth through effective measures. Let us hope for a future with reduced poverty and hunger along with a more democratic distribution of development.

-By Shunila Joy Chauhan, Principal Thakur International School, Cambridge

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates