The new song of Good Newwz, Laal Ghaghra, belongs to Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The trailer of Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani's Good Newwz, received an immensely positive response from the audience. For the uninitiated, it deals with a concept that has never been heard or seen before. And when the songs started coming out, they made all the right noises. They have all the ingredients one needs to make a blockbuster.

The latest song that has dropped in is titled Laal Ghaghra, and it presents Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan as thunderously as possible. It's a fantastically choreographed and filmed number and is brimming with energy and zeal. It has the Punjabi flavour that shall make Kumar and Khan's fans go crazy. Unlike the previous songs, which had all the characters, this one focuses only on these two actors.

Staying true to their traditions, Karan Johar has kept everything in the song that represents his brand of cinema. Take a look at the number right here:

It's always a delight to watch Khan and Kumar together in the same frame, and this happens to be their first full-fledged film together after a decade, their last one being Kambakkht Ishq way back in 2009. The duo has even acted in films like Ajnabee, Talaash, Aitraaz, Dosti, Bewafaa, and Tashan. And in case you have forgotten, she also had a cameo in Rowdy Rathore and Gabbar Is Back.

Everything seems to be going in favour of Good Newwz, right from the cast to the trailer to the songs to the concept, so far, so good. It's releasing on December 27, a week after Salman Khan's Dabangg 3. There's palpable excitement among fans and critics to see which film turns out to be bigger and better. But given both have staggering fan following, it seems 2019 will end on a highly prosperous note at the box-office. It's good news for everyone.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates