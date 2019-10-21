Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior poster released; check it out!

The makers of Ajay Devgn and Kajol's period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior have just dropped the first look poster of the film that shows Ajay Devgn in an intense avatar. The film is a historical saga about the titular character and how he represented Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj's army and fought till his last breath.

Ajay Devgn and Kajol shared the poster on their social media handles with the caption: "MIND that was as sharp as a sword... #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior, in cinemas 10th January 2020."

Doesn't the poster look amazing? Ajay Devgn surely impresses as Tanhaji, and we can't wait to see what the actor has in store for us.

Tanhaji is a biographical period drama, which also stars Kajol and Saif Ali Khan. The Om Raut directorial is based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, a military leader in the army of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Ajay Devgn will also be seen in Maidaan, a biopic in which he essays the football legend, Syed Abdul Rahim. He also has RRR and the war drama, Bhuj: The Pride Of India in the pipeline.

